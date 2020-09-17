Noragami Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And Plot Updates

- Advertisement -

Noragami is a popular Japanese series of manga. The show has been written as well as illustrated by Adachitoka. Noragami is a famous anime series that was accommodated by Bones. It was first released on January 5 in the year 2014 in Japan with 12 episodes in total.

It’s completed two seasons, with the next one comprising a total of 13 episodes. Kotaro Tamura is the director of this collection. Noragami is a humor and adventuresome anime series that has become a hit with its two seasons and is currently set to release its third season.

Noragami Season 3 Release:

Noragami got its fame from the very first season Stay God, which was aired in 2014 on January 5. It gained considerable popularity among the anime lovers worldwide since then. This led to the launch of the next season of Noragami Aragoto, which premiered in 2015 on October 2. And ever since that time, fans are eagerly waiting for season 3 to be released.

Well, we’re glad to tell you that season 3 of Noragami is going to return. On the other hand, the particular release date has not been announced yet due to the corona pandemic scenario. The fans might have to wait a bit longer as we might expect it to be released probably in the year 2021. Until then, wait and stay in song to learn further updates concerning the season 3 launch.

Noragami Season 3 Cast:

Although the star cast for year three hasn’t yet been revealed yet, still we could say the throw of year 3 of Noragami will be Yuki Kahi, who performs Yukimi Hiroshi’s personality, Maya Uchida who plays the character of Hiyori Liki, Kamiya who plays the character of Yota.

Besides these, a few more personalities who did justice to their roles in the previous year are expected to be seen like Robaou Kureha, Kofuku, and Bishamonten. The fans will like to see these 3 characters in the upcoming season for certain.