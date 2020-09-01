No Guns Life Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Spoilers And Everything A Fan Should Know

- Advertisement -

No Guns Life Season 2 Episode 21: No Guns Life is a Japanese manga series by Tasuku Karasuma published in Shueisha’s magazine since August 2014. It is an anime television series adaptation from Madhouse Studios from October 10 to December 26, 2019.

The initial year was a split-cour anime, with the second half being scheduled for April 2020, before being delayed to July 9, 2020, due to the COVID-19 situation. It has since been collected in ten volumes. The manga is licensed in North America.

No Guns Life Season 2: Release Date

No Guns Life Season 1 was showcased on October 10, 2019, with 12 episodes in total. Season two was set to release by April 2020 in the first place but got postponed until July 2020 due to this coronavirus pandemic.

No Guns Life: English Dub

The English Dub of’No Guns Life’ is unfortunately not accessible yet. But It is possible to stream the Japanese version with English subtitles on Hulu for the time being.

No Guns Life: Plot

The series revolves around the ex-soldier named Juuzou Inui was now turned’Extended.’ Extended are the soldiers set to war soldiers, and if their task is over, they are discharged. But today, he recalls nothing from his previous and retains on drifting around with a gun on his head.

Once while he was strolling, he fulfilled his fellow extended who was in actual need of assistance since his son had been kidnapped. Hé pleaded Juuzou to help him find his son out. Together they set to find his son and reach the project.

This was all you wanted to know about this fantastic series. Watch if you still have not. Stay tuned with us to get additional updates.