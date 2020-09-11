Home Top Stories No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More...
No game no life season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More New Information !!!

By- Rekha yadav
No Game No Life is a Japanese light novel series by Yū Kamiya. It is directed by Atsuko Ishizuka and written by Jukki Hanada. Its first season includes 12 episodes, published between April 9, 2014, and June 25, 2014. Soon after the release of the first year, it was an instant hit.

This light publication has 10 volumes, out of which the first few volumes are covered by one. It’s one of the most popular and loved series and gained a lot of admiration from the crowd, so why is there no more 2 so far?

Why Is No Game No Life season 2 Taking So Long To Release?

Formerly fans were expecting the cause behind this delay may be the lack of source material. However, as we mentioned above that 10 volumes of publications were printed, and also the year was established on the first few volumes. Therefore lack of source material should certainly not be a motive since they still have works left to be turned into Anime.

There were rumors that founders are not working on season 2 because of the allegations on the writer of the publication. But these allegations were completely untrue.

Anime studios are occupied these days, such as Madhouse Studio. We don’t know the particular reason, but this may be the reason behind the delay.

No Game No Life Season 2: When Will It Release

There is not any official announcement about the release of No Game No Life season 2. But we could expect it to come out in 2021 or 2022.

Details About No Game No Life Plotline

It revolves around Sora and Shiro. They’re step-siblings that are undefeated players of their gaming world. They’re known as Blank.

One day Tet, God of the gaming world, invites them to live in another reality and challenge them to play chess, and they end up emerging victorious. Now, their goal is to conquer all 16 species to challenge Tet into a game.

