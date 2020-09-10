Home Entertainment No Game No Life Season 2: Netflix Taking So Long To Release,...
No Game No Life Season 2: Netflix Taking So Long To Release, Plot, And Reason For Delay?

By- Alok Chand
No Game No Life is a Japanese light novel series by Yū Kamiya. It’s directed by Atsuko Ishizuka and composed by Jukki Hanada. Its first season contains 12 episodes, published between April 9, 2014, and June 25, 2014. Shortly after the release of this first year, it was an instant hit.

No Game No Life Season 2

This light novel has 10 volumes, out of which the first three volumes are covered by one. It is one of the most popular and adored series and gained a lot of respect from the audience, so why is there no season 2 so far?

Why Is No Game No Life season 2 Taking So Long To Release?

Formerly fans were anticipating the cause behind this delay can be the lack of source material. However, as we mentioned above that 10 volumes of novel were published, and the year was based on the first three volumes. Therefore lack of source material should certainly not be a motive as they still have works left to be turned into Anime.

There were rumours that creators aren’t working on season 2 due to the allegations on the writer of the publication. But these allegations were completely untrue.

Anime studios are occupied these days, including Madhouse Studio. We do not know the specific reason, but this can be the reason behind the delay.

No Game No Life Season 2: When Will It Release

There is no official statement about the release of No Game No Life period 2. But we can expect it to come out in 2021 or 2022.

Details About No Game No Life Plotline

It revolves around Sora and Shiro. They are step-siblings that are undefeated players of all their gaming world. They’re known as Blank.

One day Tet, God of the gambling world, invites them to live in an alternate reality and challenge them to play chess, and they wind up emerging victorious. Now, their goal is to conquer all 16 species to challenge Tet into a match.

 

Alok Chand

