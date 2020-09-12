- Advertisement -

Nikola Denies Short-Seller’s Fraud Claims It Calls ‘Hit Job’ As Shares Fall Further

Alan Ohnsman

Nikola fired lower back at a scathing document using an analyst with a brief function inside the corporation stock that accused it of being a “tricky fraud,” denying its findings and maintaining a high-profile regulation firm for a likely criminal response. Yet Nikola shares fell also on Friday Nikola Denies.

An activist brief-dealer whose motivation is to control the market and profit from a synthetic decline in our stock charge published a so-referred to as ‘record’ replete with deceptive facts and salacious accusations directed at our founder and government chairman,” Nikola stated Friday.

“To be clean, this changed into no longer a research document and it isn’t always correct. This became successful activity for brief sale earnings driven with the aid of greed.”

The hydrogen truckmaker said it has not anything to hide in and we can refute the allegations. Nikola additionally employed Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a law firm that often works with automakers to evaluate capability criminal recourse, including with recognize to the activist short supplier and any others appearing in concert.

The file Nikola How to Parlay An Ocean of Lies Into a Partnership With the Largest Auto OEM in America” using Nate Anderson, a CFA whose Hindenburg Research says it specializes in forensic economic evaluation, helped force an eleven% drop in Nikola shares on Sept.

the “leap forward” battery machine Nikola founder and Executive Chairman Milton said the agency changed into running on last year doesn’t exist and the organization has claimed to have designed technology and vehicle components bought from different manufactures as its personal.

“We have by no means seen this level of deception at a public company, particularly of this size,” Anderson stated.