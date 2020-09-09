Home Top Stories New Re:Zero Episode Promo Sparks Confusion Over Spoilers
Re: Zero -Starting Life in One World- continues to be shrouded among its most involved mysteries yet as Subaru continues to undertake the trials, but the voucher for the next episode of this series has sparked confusion with fans by seemingly giving off a ton of spoilers. The latest series of episodes have found Subaru in his intense loop yet as he not only must free Emilia and others from a barrier but somehow has to rescue Rem along with the others at the mansion from being killed. This leads to another episode promo.

The most recent episode of Re: Zero -Beginning Life in One World- Season 2 saw Subaru match other witches than Echidna in a bid to find a solution to some mass of flesh-eating bunnies. This ended with Subaru taking a look at the Witch of Envy, who soon finds himself in the real world facing Subaru and Garfiel. Then the promo shows us what is to come immediately afterward.

After being stunned to observe the Witch of Envy in the cliffhanger of the most recent episode, the voucher for Episode 35 of this series has fans concerned over the fact that it shows so much of this confrontation involving Garfiel along with the Witch. Not only does she pin Garfiel down almost instantly, but eventually she and Subaru have a closer dialogue.

But the principal spoiler is the witch’s face appears to be revealed as well as we get a fantastic idea of what to expect. Spoilers are not the greatest deal breaker with a series such as this, nevertheless, and that is where the confusion stems in. Because while the voucher does indeed show quite a bit from the next episode, it may be all be for naught since Subaru will probably die and begin a new loop.

Subaru (and lovers ) might gain an understanding of the witch who put this curse on him, however, the personality changes, decisions, and events will be overwritten concerning a new canon timeline. However, what do you believe? Are spoilers a huge deal breaker for a string such as this? Did this voucher reveal too much? How do you believe the following installment of Re: Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season two will turn out? Tell us your ideas in the comments or you may even reach out to me straight about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

