New Europe Travel Bans: COVID Red Lists, Here’s What To Know

Cars at Croatia border as EU nations and Schengen impose quarantine and journey bans.

Tourist vehicles from New Europe Austria, Slovenia, and Germany, queue on the border crossing among Croatia

As COVID creeps up again across Europe, many countries are reimposing travel restrictions on neighbors.

As this takes place, the map of New Europe is shade-coded crimson, green, and yellow.

Travelers on excessive-risk pink lists are being shut out once more, both with overall tour bans or quarantines. Those on green lists meantime have an inexperienced mild to the journey.

A sign of the instances, Norway, for example, no longer ranks any zones as green in Europe or beyond.

Hungary First In EU To Reinstate Blanket Ban Foreigners

Police control EU tourists at Hungarian borders as Hungary closes to foreigners COVID

Police officers control vehicle drivers on the Hungarian-Slovakian border on September three, after Hungary New Europe

The most amazing and controversial return to shutdown EU borders came this week with Hungary’s choice to feature all countries to its crimson list.

Barely two months after reopening to Schengen travelers, it defies the bloc’s tips on internal borders and travel freedoms. The measures will stay in the location at least till October 1.