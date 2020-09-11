Home Entertainment Netflix September 2020 Releases Listing Is Packed full Of Big Premieres
Entertainment

Netflix September 2020 Releases Listing Is Packed full Of Big Premieres

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Netflix September 2020 releases listing is packed full of big premieres, including some of the most hotly anticipated original Netflix movies of the year.

 

Netflix

Mixed in with all the high-profile productions is an award-winning movie named Cuties that has turned into among the most controversial films of 2020.

The movie was only released by Netflix last week —

and it has been banne in at least one country.

After what was a woefully slow August than the typical rapid pace of hotly anticipate initial productions out of Netflix, September is turning things around.

This month is pack from start to finish with intriguing new content that is original from Netflix,

for example a number of the season’s most significant premieres.

Mixed in with those big-budget productions and eagerly awaited shows is a Netflix original movie

that has been getting lots of attention for all the wrong reasons.

Cuties burst on the scene as a strong, award-winning French film.

Now it has been mire in controversy — banne in 1 state —

along with the fault lies completely with Netflix.

Cuties were eventually publishe after a rough few months, so now Netflix readers can see all the fuss

Cuties were write

and led at Maïmouna Doucouré, who won a Sundance Film Festival award for the movie’s direction.

It celebrities Fathia Youssouf as a young girl in Senegal, growing up in a strict Muslim family.

Regardless of the family’s traditional values, the 11-year-old combines a contemporary dance group known as”the cuties.

” It’s a coming of age story which may be somewhat racy sometimes given the context,

but Netflix produced some severe missteps in marketing the movie and ended up turning it to one of the year’s most controversial films.

Netflix’s marketing of Cuties has been viewe by many as hyper-sexualizing youthful minors,

and it all began with the initial poster that Netflix release for the movie:

The sign instantly cause a stir, and the resultant uproar detracte from the premiere of what many critics have state is a beautiful and moving film.

Netflix ended up releasing a statement and creating new marketing materials for the film.

“We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork we used for Mignonnes/Cuties,”

Netflix said. “It wasn’t OK,

nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We’ve updated the pictures and description.”

Alas, the damage had already been complete, also Cuties has been discusse for all of the wrong reasons

The controversy mounted to the point where the country of Turkey banne the film.

As Reuters reporte earlier this month, Netflix has been order to block the nation’s release.

Cuties have now been release in the usa and other markets despite all the commotion,

and individuals who have the ability to tune out that the controversy appear to be rather impresse with the movie.

readers can flow the movie on Netflix’s website ,

and also the Cuties trailer is embedde under.

Akanksha Ranjan

Dynasty Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And So Much More
