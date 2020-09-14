Home Entertainment Celebrities Netflix films listing: All 57 new movies
Netflix films listing: All 57 new movies

By- Shankar
Netflix films listing: All 57 new movies coming to Netflix in September 2020

Earlier this week, we gave our readers a sneak peek at 31 special titles set to be released on Netflix in October 2020. Netflix hasn’t but discovered its full launch agenda for October, but there’s already a slew of big-time releases that can be confirmed to be arriving next month. The interesting releases start properly on October 1st with The Outpost and 12 different movies and shows, and then the big-budget Netflix originals begin to roll out the subsequent week Netflix films listing.

Adam Sandler’s new film Hubie Halloween debuts on October seventh and The Haunting of Bly Manor arrives on October 9th. Other big releases coming in October include the debut season of the technological know-how fiction series The One, the new Aaron Sorkin film The Trial of the Chicago 7 on October sixteenth, the new David Fincher movie MANK, and volume 2 of Netflix’s highly famous revival of Unsolved Mysteries Netflix films listing:.

Before we get to October, but, we nonetheless have plenty to look ahead to for September. We already dove into the sixty-two unique Netflix movies and series set to hit the provider at some point of the month, but many humans additionally want to awareness totally on films. If that describes you, we’ve stripped out all of the collection and specials coming this month so that you can exhibit the fifty-seven one of a kind films coming to Netflix this month. Some are Netflix originals and a few are licensed from different studios, and there are masses to look ahead to over the direction of September 2020.

There are other 1/3-birthday party movies to sit up for this month as properly, but the biggest releases are Netflix originals. The new Charlie Kaufmann film I’m Thinking of Ending Things already premiered on September 4th, and there are extremely expected films still to come back: The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson on September 16th, and Enola Holmes starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill on September 23rd.

Want to see what else is in keeping this month? Scroll thru all fifty-seven new movies heading to Netflix in September down beneath.

