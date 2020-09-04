Home TV Series Netflix Netflix Confirms The Release Of ‘Disenchantment’ Season 3
Netflix Confirms The Release Of ‘Disenchantment’ Season 3

By- Naveen Yadav
That’s the word from Netflix when it comes to fans of this series being able to return to Dreamland. I, for one, am thrilled that we’ll get more of this story and the streaming giant hasn’t pulled the plug before Matt Groening (‘The Simpsons,’ Futurama’) managed to finish his story. There is still time for this particular fantasy to come to a premature end unless the third chapter is the final one.

You may check out the extremely brief Chapter 3 affirmation in the video below. However, I do need to warn you if you are not caught up on the show that this announcement can be attached to the final minutes of the Season 2 finale!
Dreamland is currently getting a coup with Bean being blamed for her father’s impending departure. Now, framed as a witch, she comes face to face with the only person who might be able to assist her out of this mess: Her mother, Queen Dagmar, that probably has an ulterior motive for any help which she’ll be inclined to supply. On top of this, the realm is in danger as the steampunk town known as Steamland is planning to invade only Bean being mindful of the impending danger.

After a slow beginning, the series has grown in quality in every episode from a plot and humor perspective, so fans should be glad to return for this outing.

Are you thrilled that we are becoming a third-period disenchantment’? Share your ideas in the comments below!

