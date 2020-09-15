Netflix Arrivals And Departures On 15th Sept Week

- Advertisement -

Netflix is adding 25 new shows, movies, and specials in the third week of September.

This might be the most exciting week of the month, with highly-anticipated originals like The Devil All The Time and Ratched, as well as new seasons of MeatEater and Criminal: UK.

Leaving the service is Train to Busan, which you should watch if you like zombie movies.

Netflix continues a torrid month of September with even more exciting original shows and movies this week, including Ratched, which stars Sarah Paulson as the titular antagonist from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. The other major release is The Devil All The Time, which puts Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in an unfamiliar role.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of September 13th, 2020:

Arrivals

Tuesday, September 15th

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2

Ancient Aliens: Season 3

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 4

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A two-year-old girl from Bangkok — nicknamed “Einz” — became the youngest person in the world to undergo cryo-preservation. After her death from brain cancer, her family stores her remains in an American lab. Her head and brain now rest inside a tank in Arizona. Hope Frozen follows the family who made this unorthodox decision.



The girl’s father, a laser scientist, yearns to give Einz the opportunity to experience a rebirth inside a regenerated body. He instills this dream inside his son, a 15-year-old whiz kid named Matrix, who wants to be a part of reviving his little sister. But what the boy later discovers will rattle the family’s radical hope in science.

Izzy’s Koala World — NETFLIX FAMILY Follow 11-year-old Izzy and her veterinarian mother as they rescue koalas and form remarkable friendships with animals on their Australian island.

Michael McIntyre: Showman — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Multi-award winning comedian Michael McIntyre makes his Netflix Original Stand-up comedy special debut with Michael McIntyre: Showman. Fresh off his ‘Big World Tour,’ playing to over 800,000 fans in sold out arenas across the globe, the comedic superstar recalls international encounters like avoiding shark attacks in Australia, New Zealanders’ strange relationship with vowels, the difference between performing for a US audience vs. a British audience, as well as his trademark tales of family life.

Pawn Stars: Season 2

The Rap Game: Season 2

The Smurfs 2

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in Season 2 of this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

The Universe: Season 2

Wednesday, September 16th

Baby: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Chiara and Ludovica form an unlikely friendship as they struggle to find their place and search for love at a high school in an exclusive Rome neighborhood.

Challenger: The Final Flight — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Four-part docuseries on the 1986 Challenger space shuttle disaster, unpacking an indelible moment for a generation of Americans.

Criminal: UK: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Following a hugely successful first series and great critical acclaim, Criminal returns with four new cases, four new suspects and one room that changes everything. Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural.

The Devil All The Time — NETFLIX FILM In an explosive Midwestern Gothic tale spanning two decades, sinister characters converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and everything he loves. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

MeatEater: Season 9 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Steve’s latest hunt-to-table adventures include eventful trips to Colorado, Texas and Wyoming — where he prepares savory dishes.

The Paramedic — NETFLIX FILM After an accident puts him in a wheelchair, Ángel decides to get even with those who betrayed him, particularly the woman who left when he needed her.

Signs: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As Trela struggles with personal trauma, Ada takes over his responsibilities at the station. Meanwhile, a mysterious stranger comes to town.

Sing On! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hosted by the hilarious and talented Tituss Burgess, this eight-episode series is a karaoke-lover’s dream. In each themed episode, six contestants belt out the biggest hits from that genre while being judged by a vocal analyzer comparing their vocal performance to the original artist’s. The more they sing in tune, the more cash they add to a collective jackpot worth up to $60,000.



The first round is worth $10,000 and lyrics are randomly assigned so contestants must be ready for anything – the highest scoring contestant moves on, while the remaining singers vote one fellow contestant out. For five more rounds, the stakes get higher and the jackpot gets bigger, and the final two contestants face off in a head-to-head battle to win the grand prize. Perfect for an at-home sing-a-long, viewers of all ages will find themselves off the couch, belting their favorite tunes and having a sing-off of their own.

Thursday, September 17th

Dragon’s Dogma — NETFLIX ANIME Resurrected as an Arisen, Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

The Last Word — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In the aftermath of her husband’s death, a woman unexpectedly finds a new source of energy and a lust for life – as she becomes a professional eulogist to the surprise of her family and friends.



Friday, September 18th

American Barbecue Showdown — NETFLIX ORIGINAL American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous — NETFLIX FAMILY Six teens attending an adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar must band together to survive when dinosaurs wreak havoc on the island.

Ratched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL This dramatic prequel to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” follows the character Nurse Ratched.



Departures

Monday, September 14th

Cold Case Files: Season 1

Tuesday, September 15th

Raiders!: The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

Wednesday, September 16th

The Witch

Thursday, September 17th

Train to Busan

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in September, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows