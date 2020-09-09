Home Entertainment NCIS Season 18 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More
EntertainmentTV Series

NCIS Season 18 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More

By- Badshah Dhiraj
NCIS is a police procedural television show. As of now, NCIS has 17 seasons incomplete. NCIS is thought of as one of the longest-running tv series. NCIS also includes two spin-offs. The two spin-offs are titled NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Together with 17 seasons, NCIS has about 398 episodes in total. The length of every episode of NCIS ranges from 39 minutes to 44 minutes. NCIS is among those highest-rated tv series.

NCIS Season 18 Cast:

The main cast in the previous seasons of NCIS will be reprising their roles in the eighteenth season too. Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray will be reprising their characters in NCIS Season 18. Besides them, Emily Wickersham, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum may also be viewed in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS Season 18 Plot:

NCIS Season 17 stopped almost a month sooner than anticipated. A number of the couple episodes of NCIS Season 17 were abandoned unaired on account of this COVID-19 pandemic. So, the plot of NCIS Season 18 will be focusing on how the story continues after the events of NCIS: Season 17. The makers have promised that they planned a very good surprise for the lovers in the past episode of NCIS: Season 17. On the other hand, the last episode of NCIS: Season 17 was not aired. So, the surprise component by the makers can be witnessed in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS Season 18: Release Date

The most recent period of NCIS aired from 24th September 2019 to 14th April 2020. This was the seventeenth season in the NCIS series. After the conclusion of NCIS: Season 17, CBS revived NCIS for the eighteenth season.

Since the first season to the season, each of the seasons started airing in September of the respective year. So, even NCIS Season 18 is expected to release in September 2020. But, there are no official seasons updates regarding the release date of NCIS: Season 18. Among the reasons maybe because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the world very poorly. With few episodes of NCIS: Season 17 being unaired and manufacturing being on a halt for the last few weeks, there are significantly less chances that the NCIS: Season 18 will be releasing in September 2020.

