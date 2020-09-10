Home Entertainment NCIS Season 18: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Detail
NCIS Season 18: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Other Detail

By- Badshah Dhiraj
One of the longest-running television shows. NCIS also includes two spin-offs. The 2 spin-offs are titled NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans.

Together with 17 seasons, NCIS has roughly 398 episodes in total. The duration of every episode of NCIS ranges from 39 minutes to 44 minutes. NCIS is one of those highest-rated television series.

NCIS Season 18 Cast:

The main cast from the previous seasons of NCIS would be reprising their roles in the eighteenth season too. Mark Harmon, Wilmer Valderrama, Sean Murray will be reprising their roles in NCIS Season 18. Apart from them, Emily Wickersham, Maria Bello, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, David McCallum may also be viewed in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS

NCIS Season 18 Plot:

NCIS Season 17 ended almost a month sooner than expected. A number of those couple episodes of NCIS Season 17 were left unaired on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, the plot of NCIS Season 18 will be focusing on how the story continues after the episodes of NCIS: Season 17. The productions have promised that they planned an excellent surprise for the fans in the last episode of NCIS: Season 17. On the other hand, the final episode of NCIS: Season 17 wasn’t aired. Therefore, the surprise component by the makers can be seen in NCIS: Season 18.

NCIS Season 18 Release Date

The most recent season of NCIS aired from 24th September 2019 to 14th April 2020. It was the seventeenth season from the NCIS series. After the completion of NCIS: Season 17, CBS revived NCIS for the eighteenth season.

Since the first season to the season, each of the seasons started airing in September of that respective year. Thus, even NCIS Season 18 is expected to release in September 2020. However, there are no official seasons updates about the release date of NCIS: Season 18. One of the reasons may be due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the planet very badly. With few episodes of NCIS: Season 17 being unaired and production being on a halt for the last few months, there are significantly less chances that the NCIS: Season 18 will be releasing in September 2020.

NCIS Season 18 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
