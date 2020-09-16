Home Entertainment NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Updates About The...
NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Some Updates About The Show

By- Badshah Dhiraj
NCIS is an American T.V. show that has been very famous and popular amongst the viewers. Not all series are successful in making it this far, i.e. continue its journey to sixteen beautiful seasons. The travel doesn’t stop here. Yes, NCIS is again set or its seventeenth season in the row. Below are some updates about the same. Let us understand more about it in the subsequent article.

NCIS Season 17: Release Date

The season of the show was released from September 24, 2019, to April 14, 2020, and the recording for additional episodes was suspended on March 13, 2020, on account of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are currently awaiting the remaining episodes of season 17 and this season is expected to be the last one on the row.

NCIS Season 17: Cast

The cast remains the same. These include Imprint Harmon like Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Maria Bello as Dr Jacqueline Sloane, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Emily Wickersham as Eleanor Bishop, Rough Carroll as Leon Vance, Brian Dietzen as Dr Jimmy Palmer and David McCallum as Dr Donald Mallard.

NCIS Season 17: Plot

The last moments of this seventeenth season revealed the collecting endeavours to inspect the character of Joe Smith, which claims to get functioned on the U.S.S. Arizona throughout the Pearl Harbor attacks and desires his remaining parts buried there once he moves on. On the flip side, people see McGee gets caught to a household get-together of people who he does not possess the notion. The finale is expected to be both interesting, and fans will enjoy the same. Hope that we handle the coronavirus soon and are again able to see the end of the series.

Badshah Dhiraj
