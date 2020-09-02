NCIS Season 17 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Movie Detail

- Advertisement -

Ziva David yields in NCIS season 17, and also the reason why she returns has been revealed. At the same season, not a first member of the NCIS group, Cote de Pablo’s Ziva combined the favourite play in its third season following her predecessor, Caitlin Todd, who was murdered by Ziva’s brother. She helped the NCIS team ultimately defeat (and kill) her half-brother. Following that, it didn’t take too long for the former Israeli Mossad officer to become a permanent member of their NCIS group and also for the celebrity to become a series regular.

Of course, things did not last eternally as Cote de Pablo left NCIS after season 10, even though her co-stars opted to stay on the show. However, after a few months of teases and speculation, she returned in the NCIS season 16 finale, “Daughters.” From the episode, Ziva appears facing Gibbs and cautions him that his life is at risk. At the moment, the audiences weren’t certain if Gibbs was hallucinating because he also watched his deceased wife earlier. But it would appear that Ziva was, in fact, there in the flesh, and she’ll go back for season 17.

- Advertisement -

A trailer for NCIS season 17 (via YouTube) confirms that Ziva David is extremely much alive – she has been presumed dead for at least the past three years – so she’s returned to help save Gibbs’ life and reunite with her daughter. In the trailer, Ziva tells Gibbs a woman named Sahar follows her and that she is now after Gibbs. But, Ziva doesn’t know who Sahar is, for she’s never satisfied her. That will be the catalyst for NCIS season 17’s story, considering that Cote de Pablo is set to replicate to the first two or three episodes.

Along with getting a cameo in the NCIS season 16 finale, Cote de Pablo is back as Ziva David in the season 17 premiere, “Out of the Darkness,” and will appear at a different 2 episodes alongside Mouzam Makkar as Sahar and a handful of other guest stars, such as Damon Dayoub, Hossein Mardani, and Nolan Freeman. Whether she stays on more or comes back later in the season remains to be seen (even though it is highly improbable ). However, for the time being, Ziva is at least back to the first couple of weeks.

Taking everything into account, it might make sense to end Ziva’s story in NCIS season 17 formally – on-screen instead of away – and – affirm, one way or another, that she is alive or dead. Leaving her story available to interpretation once more would into the fans a disservice, especially after all these years. So either having Sahar kill her off or allowing her to retire with no on the run would be best. But we will have to wait and see what happens in the long run.

