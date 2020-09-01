NCIS Season 17 Episode 8 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Upcoming Information

- Advertisement -

NCIS Season 17 Episode 8 is going to be aired next Wednesday, November 19. Fans are ardently waiting for this episode as it will include another murder mystery in the world of Naval Criminal Investigative Services. This report includes spoilers for the upcoming episode, and you’ll be able to read more about the moments at your risk.

The official synopsis of NCIS Season 17 incident eight titled ‘Musical Chairs’ is – The NCIS team investigates the murder of a musician in the Navy’s most elite group that performs at diplomatic episode around the world. If we have to go based on the small official synopsis shown, it’s clear that Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and his group members will be exploring the murder of a musician, who is the member of the Navy’s most elite group. The band isn’t a straightforward one as it pertains to a select group. It’s international fame because of its performances at diplomatic episode throughout Earth. The other members from the group are shocked and in grief with the shocking murder.

The impending NCIS Season 17 incident 8 appears to be based on a great deal on the event of the week. But you must be shocked to know the returning of Ziva David is out, confirmed by International Business Times. Ziva (played with Cote de Pablo) made her return in this season for two episodes. Afterwards, she left mentioning Gibbs that she has yet another thing to do, alone.

But, her story-arc is yet to be completed. Before, she was stated to be returning for 4 episodes. We will need to put our eyes on it to ensure her return.

