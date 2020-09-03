- Advertisement -

NASA ancient Pathfinder assignment returned a truly stunning picture of Mars that you’ve probably never seen.

NASA

Pathfinder was started in 1997 and died on Mars that same year.

The assignment comprised a lander and the Sojourner rover which, despite being designed to endure for only a week,

was able to spend over 80 days exploring the Red Planet.

If you should see the picture above from context, you’d probably already suspect it is the landscape of Mars.

The dry, dusty, orange sand and stones are an iconic feature of the Red Planet.

What you probably would not guess is what piece of NASA hardware snapped the photogr

aph.

Your first guess will most likely be the Curiosity rover. Nope.

Perhaps the Opportunity rover, before its unfortunate demise?

Wrong again.

It is hard to believe, but this stunning photograph was snappe by a lander that was just design to last for a month or two and has now been dead for well over two years.

Since NASA describes in a new blog post,

the image was record from the IMP camera program affixe to the bottom channel.

Also along for the ride has been the Sojourner rover, which was create to last just a week,

but finally spent over 80 times exploring the planet and sending back pictures and atmospheric readings.

NASA describes the”Twin Peaks” as follows:

This image shows the Twin Peaks, which can be modest-size hills to the southwest of the Mars Pathfinder landing site.

They were discover on the first panoramas taken by the IMP camera on the July 4

and subsequently identifie in Viking Orbiter images taken more than 20 years before.

North Twin is around 860 meters (2800 feet) from the lander, and South Twin is about a kilometre off (3300 feet).

The scene includes bouldery ridges and swales or even”hummocks” of flooding debris that range by a few tens of metres from the lander to the space of the South Twin Peak.

If you are wondering how such a stunning image could have been record back in 1997, NASA gets the answer.

The idea is a composite of seven different frames that were enlarge and then tweake so that the resulting image is higher in resolution compare to any of the single photos was.

As one last additional tweak,”the color balance has been adjust to approximate the true color of Mars.”

Okay, fair enough, so it is similar to Pathfinder took an iPhone along for the ride and sent the panorama over Snapchat,

but the resultant picture remains one of the most incredible depictions of the Mars landscape that you’re ever going to see.