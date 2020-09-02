Home Lifestyle Most US Cities Are Not Under A Coronavirus Lockdown Anymore
Most US Cities Are Not Under A Coronavirus Lockdown Anymore

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Most US cities are not under a coronavirus lockdown anymore, despite the fact that the pandemic remains invisibly across the nation

 

and forcing citizens and local health officials to understand how to live with this.

A fresh survey that sought to investigate how lockdowns have impacted Americans throughout the coronavirus pandemic,

meanwhile, has shown some surprising realities about how people say they have been affected.

With a couple of exceptions, the majority of the US is no longer under

the most aggressive coronavirus lockdown measures that characterized the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Obviously, the exceptions that remain are still debilitating,

like the simple fact that New York City’s restaurant industry is still reeling in a major way from local officials’ decisions to fight the outbreak.

NYC mayor Bill de Blasio, for instance, has indicated that indoor dining in his town’s restaurants might not return until there is a coronavirus vaccine —

with the reduction in between now and no doubt symbolizing a devastating financial blow for the industry.

Along these very same lines, Oahu’s Hawaiian island (which comprises the state’s capital city of Honolulu) returned to a state of lockdown in recent days.

All that saida new survey that tries to quantify a few of the effects of all

these lockdowns and stay-at-home orders has discovered some surprising ways they’ve impacted Americans.

Significantly, many respondents stated they think the lockdowns have left them a better person

— and forced them to re-evaluate what they think are most important in life.

The poll of 2,000 Americans over age 21 was commissione by Coravin and conducte by OnePoll.

Results included the following — 70 percent of individuals stated the lockdowns helped them learn about themselves,

while a strong 55% said they had been embarrasse by some of the things that they thought were important pre-coronavirus

According to the survey results, another 27 percent of respondents said they’re hoping they can achieve a better work-life balance in the post-coronavirus entire world.

“Quarantine has given us unprecedente time to explore and try new things both personally and with our loved ones,

” Coravin CEO Chris Ladd said in a statement about the outcomes .

“It’s forced us to be more creative in the way we stay connected when we are physically distant.

And it’s create an environment where virtual events like wine tastings have flourishe,

introducing a broader audience to experiences they may not have experience in person.

We expect these new strategies to last well after’ordinary’ returns” Arizona has been among those US states’ toughest hit by a coronavirus, lately,

has been gradually lifting the associate restrictions there. Most US cities

Based on The Hill, bars, theaters, and gyms in the nation’s largest Maricopa state have started reopening after cases dropped to a fraction of the total out of early July.

That’s just one example of this transitioning out of lockdowns we have seen across the US –

– that isn’t to state, however, that the coronavirus pandemic is over by any means.

The most recent information out of Johns Hopkins University shows that the US just passe another gloomy milestone —

6 million coronavirus instances here have now been confirm since the pandemic starte.






