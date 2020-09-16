Montblanc New Signs & Symbols Collection

- Advertisement -

Montblanc’s New Signs & Symbols Collection Rings In 2021

So permit’s have a show of hands: who’s prepared to bid farewell to 2020? If you’re something like me, you’re poised to allow cross of the antique and ring in a new year filled with wish and health and, of the route, some wonderful pens. It appears that Montblanc is on that page, too, introducing its 2021 Signs & Symbols series, to be had this month in Montblanc boutiques.

The Montblanc Signs & Symbols launched annually because 2015, comprises two distinct lines, The Legend of Zodiacs and A Journey Among Dragons. The former celebrates the zodiac sign of the 12 months and the latter will pay homage to mythical creatures and their powers. Both draw interest to Montblanc’s superb artistry in pen making, and each is a talisman in its manner.

Since 2021 is the Year of the Ox, which occupies the second function within the Chinese zodiac, the sterling silver cap of the pen is hand engraved with a great illustration of an ox, along with corncobs representing the harvest and clouds above signifying appropriate success. The champagne-tone gold-lined barrel is replete with engravings inspired by way of the “lucky cloud” and “sycee” (a kind of ingot)—each symbol of success in China.

The cone of the pen is set with an aquamarine and 2021 is engraved on the cap at the this sign. The handcrafted champagne tone-gold lined 18-karat nib is adorned with an engraving of the symbol for the ox, and the Montblanc emblem at the cap crown is mom-of-pearl. The range of pens within the version is in recognition of the fortunate wide variety eight: eight x 8 x 8 = 512, the full.

The dragon has a deep cultural significance in East Asian life, and the white dragon especially is among the ones honored because of the dragon of spirit and purity. A water creature, it prefers transferring water with a sand or gravel mattress, and due to the fact water always unearths balance, white dragons are, amongst other things, symbols of justice.

The White Dragon Limited Edition 88 is equipped with a sterling silver cap, hand engraved with a representation of a dragon whose eyes are set with yellow sapphires. The motif is carried to the sterling silver barrel, which is adorned with white and blue lacquer set with a sprinkling of diamonds. The 18-karat gold nib is engraved with a “shou,” a symbol of happiness and durability. The cap is crowned with the Montblanc brand in mom-of-pearl, inlaid in black onyx, and covered with sapphire glass, and a single diamond ornaments the cone. There are simply 88 portions in this version