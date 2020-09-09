Home Top Stories Monster Musume Season 2 coming in 2020?? Other news, details and all...
Monster Musume Season 2 coming in 2020?? Other news, details and all you need to know here!

By- Naveen Yadav
About Monster Musume Season 2

Dragon Musume or Monster Musume season 2 is anticipated to be released in 2020 or 2021. The manga series is extremely popular with the anime fans due to its storylines and characters that are creative. The dates of season 2 are not decided yet. But it will come by 2021.

Monster Musume or Iru Nichijio is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Okayado. The narrative is full of comedy, fantasy great imaginations. The first period was aired from July to September 2015.

The Plot of Monster Musume Season 2

The series relies on the adaptation of normal human beings with mythical creatures such as centaurs, mermaids, lamias, and harpies called liminal. Who is protected by the”Interspecies Cultural Exchange behave” and has become part of human culture?

Kimihito Kurusu didn’t volunteer for the exchange program. But he meets Miia (liminal) in front of his door delivered by Kuruko Smith. He could not send Miia off and they started living together.

Finally, Kimihito meets other liminal females and offers shelter to them all of them are of different species. Some arrived by accident and some by Smith. He finds himself in a world where he’s struggling to live in harmony to reside with his new housemates.

He also thinks of their constant advancement and enabling them to get in addition to the individual world. His life takes another turn when he’s told that due to expected changes in coping with the human-liminal relationship, he is expected to marry one of the women, as a test situation. Afterward, many other liminal women are attracted to him. The narrative swirling around Kimihito and his relationship with all the liminal.

Release Date of Monster Musume Season Two

There are no official teasers and trailers for Dragon Musume and expected works may have stopped due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Still, it is said in the season 01 that season 02 will come. Monster Musume fans just stay calm and wait for the new season coming soon following the information we’ve got.

