Money Heist Season 5: Spoilers, Plot Prediction And More Other Updates

By- Anand mohan
Money Heist was confirmed for a fifth & final season on Netflix. The acclaimed crime series began filming earlier this month, but the coronavirus pandemic has slowed production and also pushed the season 5 release date back to 2021.

Fans have put forth several predictions on the future of the Money Heist team, including the death of several characters along with the surprise show of other people’ secret identities. We have decided to sift through the very popular fan theories below and decide which hold weight.

Berlin (Pedro Alonso) will reunite — living

Berlin’s departure was among the most crushing moments of season 2. As we inch towards the conclusion of Money Heist, however, Berlin’s destiny remains shrouded in mystery. Can the charismatic thief die? Most fans think maybe not. Berlin appears in several flashbacks throughout the season, which many have characterized as a sign towards his eventual return.

Reddit users theorize that Berlin easily might have donned a bulletproof vest before his standoff with law enforcement and subsequently gone into hiding. We’re intrigued by this one — and we hope it is true!

Gang will escape Royal Bank throughout the front door

The year 4 cliffhanger watched the Money Heist gang trapped in the Royal Bank and excited to escape. They did not dig any getaway tunnels such as last time, so one Reddit consumer theorizes that their strategy is simply to walk out the front door.

This Money Heist theory incorporates the fact that Tokyo and business were seen melting gold into granules and indicates they will incite chaos on the roads by raining the granules down in the skies. Amidst the madness, the gang will have the ability to present as hostages and slide out the front door undetected.

Given the gang’s intellect and unwillingness to repeat an escape program, we would say this theory is quite likely.

Gandía (José Manuel Poga) will return — also living

Gandía (José Manuel Poga) stunned Money Heist audiences when he executed Nairobi (Alba Flores) in the season 4 episode “Strike the Tent.” The hulking villain got his comeuppance when he had been knocked unconscious and left for dead, but many fans agree they have not witnessed his demise. Firstly, it would take a lot more than a bump on the head to snuff out such a prominent (and loathed ) character.

Second, Gandía understands the Royal Bank like the back of his hand. He’d prove invaluable to this team as they attempt their escape. He is also guaranteed to attempt at least one double-cross, so his return is sure to bring about some tense conditions.

Anand mohan

