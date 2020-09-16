Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Plot And Who Are The New Faces In Cast?

- Advertisement -

The Spanish web series will return with the fifth season, the group of Money Heist has declared that they returned for the shooting of the fifth year.

Cast

There wouldn’t be so many changes in the cats of Money Heist fifth installment. The previous season throw that will combine season five include:-

Úrsula Corberó who played the role of Tokyo

Álvaro Morte who played the role of The Professor,

Itziar Ituño who played the role of Lisbon,

Esther Acebo who played the role of Stockholm,

Jaime Lorente who played the role of Denver,

Rodrigo De Los Angeles Serna who played the role of Palermo,

Darko Peric who played the role of Helsinki,

Herrán who played the role of Rio,

Pedro Alonso who played the role of Berlin

Alba Flores is not likely to be in the next episode, because her personality’Nairobi’ was shot dead at the fourth period from Governor’s bodyguard.

Apart from these existing cast, three additional characters are reported to combine the cast of season 5.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre is thought to portray as a new villain;

The second cast member who was announced is Patrick Criado,

José Manuel Seda will also join the cast of season.

Release Date

The production and shooting of Season 5 resumed a few days ago, we could expect the ending of the creation of season 5 in January 2021 and we can presume that the release of season five in ancient 2021.

Plot

There is no official plot shown by the team of Money heist but we can say that it will begin from where it ends, we’ll observe how they are going to finish the heist and there are so many fan theories that suggest that Alicia Sierra played with Najwa Nimri will join hands with professor team because she has been betrayed by the authorities.

Alicia can help the professor in finishing the ongoing heist. She has been made a scapegoat by the police and police department. Alicia can join the Professors’ staff and help him in the heist.

Now just the launch of the fifth year will stop this speculation and tell us what will likely be going to happen in the show and how the scientist group will finish the heist.