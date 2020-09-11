Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Money Heist is a Spanish offense thriller mystery suspense heist drama. The series is created by Alex Pina. The initial part of the show was released back in 2017.

Release Date

Netflix declared the fifth and final part of Money Heist in July 2020. As the creation of season 5 has begun then we can assume that season 5 will probably be produced in January 2021 and we could expect the launch of season 5 in 2021.

Cast

- Advertisement -

Úrsula Corberó plays the role of Tokyo,

Esther Acebo plays the role of Stockholm or Monica

Itziar Ituño plays the role of Lisbon or Raquel

Rodrigo De la Serna plays the role of Palermo,

Álvaro Morte plays the role of The Professor or Sergio Marquina,

Lorente plays the role of Denver,

Herrán plays the role of Rio,

Pedro Alonso plays the role of Berlin

Darko Peric plays the role of Helsinki.

As Nairobi ( played with Alba Flores) got killed by the Bank governor’s head bodyguard Gandia with a headshot, so we cannot expect Nairobi to return in year fifth of Cash Heist.

According to our sources, there’ll be two new personalities, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. They will join the cast of Money Heist.

Trailer

The official trailer of the show fifth season isn’t yet published by the makers because the series filming started a couple of days ago or they are still about to start it.

The trailer of year five will release a couple weeks before the show will launch on the Netflix platform. The fans of this series should need to watch for some time to watch a preview of the teaser of year five.

Plot

Presently, the plot details aren’t released by the manufacturers of Currency Heist since season 5 is just announced.

Alex Pina gave an interview to Entertainment Weekly and spoke that there will be a war constituting a spectacle in another year.

The filming for season five has initiated in August 2020, and also the fans of this series spilled some on. The image in the backstage affirmed that Berlin is going to be returned in 5th installment and he’s looking as smart as ever. Many of the cast members of this series posted in their Instagram profile using different captions stating:- The Professor is back”, It’s the first-day backset”, “I’m back, We’re back”.

Stay tuned with us, we’ll get back with more interesting information & the most recent news to grab on!!