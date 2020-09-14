Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Exciting...
Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And New Exciting Info

By- Anand mohan
Money Heist, A Spanish heist drama series made by Álex Pina. This show is one of the sexiest shows it’s possible to binge-watch over Netflix during this outbreak. In this show, a guy commonly known by the name Professor plans two unimaginable heists one about the ‘Royal Mint of Spain’ and the other one ‘The Bank of Spain’.

Release Date

The first part aired over Netflix on 20 December 2017, followed by the next part on 6 April 2018. Back in April 2018, Part 3 has been released on 19 July 2019.

The show was concluded by the end of August 2020. But thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, this incredible show has been delayed. Finally, the series is up using its shootings, and we can expect the Money Heist Season 5 to be aired by Summer 2021 just.

It has been verified that season 5 will be the last season of this Money heist.

Plot

The money heist follows a group of stranger offenders who try to carry out two perfect robberies lead by the Professor. Professor, a mastermind behind these heists, planned for years and understood about every measure to choose the successful conclusion of the thefts.

How had this show played like a fantastic heist film? It contains every element, suspense, danger, a Robin Hood feeling of justice since they steal from the wealthy and gives it to the poor.

As we all are eagerly awaiting season 5 to come over Netflix. Some predictions can be made as the end of year 4 left with so much suspense and shock. It is going to undoubtedly see Alicia and The Professor in a deadly game of cat and mouse. Will the next heist is as successful as the initial one?

Cast

Nairobi, Moscow, Oslo, and Berlin will not be seen in the upcoming season since they are dead.

Úrsula Corbero as Tokyo
Álvaro Morte as Sergio Marquina (Professor).
Itziar Ituño as Lisbon
Pedro Alonso as Berlin
Palermo as Rodrigo De la Serna
Alba Flores as Nairobi
Miguel Herrán as Rio
Jaime Lorente as Denver
Najwa Nimreas as Alicia Sierra
Enrique Arceas as Arturo Roman

I too have binged watched this show, and I had been stunned by the performances of all the characters. They were incredible. And I will guarantee you; this string would leave a mark inside your mind.

Anand mohan

