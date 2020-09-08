Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Exciting & New Updates

- Advertisement -

Among the superhit Spanish crime drama show, Money Heist is soon coming up with its fifth season on Netflix. It has been developed by Alex Pina and was initially aired on 2nd May 2017, on Antenna 3. The show was supposed to drop in two parts and was supposed to be restricted. But after the second season and a total of fifteen episodes, the series was picked up by Netflix in 2019 and renewed the series for its third season.

The show is one of the most popular and widely watched displays, that has acquired an average viewership of 60 million in a short period. It has also received a lot of awards and has been nominated for many more, especially in the category of Outstanding Drama Series.

- Advertisement -

The storyline follows the largest money heist plan, initiated by the criminal mastermind The Professor, together with a set of eight individuals with unique abilities. They have nothing to lose and as time elapses they bore to get a showdown with the authorities.

Release Date

Nothing has been revealed regarding the release of the fifth year. The fifth and last season was revived in July 2020. It’s expected it will be dropping sometime in the summer of 2021. Although it depends on the production process that is supposed to start by November 2020 and wrap up from March 2021. Amidst the pandemic catastrophe, nothing could be assured about the release date, unless all resumes back to normalcy.

Due to the spread of COVID-19, some of the places have been struck off the list and new areas are included. We hope to become additional updates soon and then stay tuned!

Cast

Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituno as Raquel Murillo (Lisbon), Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Jaime Lorente as Denver. Moscow by Paco Tous, Berlin by Pedro Alonso. Alba Flores, like Nairobi, perform the leads from the most likely series on Netflix.

Plot

Now the script is underway, I can help but think of what would happen in the next season. Will the plot confront a significant twist leading to Professor’s death. Maybe it turns the other way and gets Alicia on Professor’s side, however, it would appear repetitive. Well, for now, we could only think about it.