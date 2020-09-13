- Advertisement -

Missoni Home Italian style logo Missoni,

founded in 1953 by Rosita and Ottavio Missoni, is thought for its colorful knitwear and iconic zigzag sample. In 1983, Missoni Home created for Missoni fans who wanted to contain the emblem’s tale into their lifestyle, too.

It Home is one of the most enduring fashion-led domestic strains, and the logo releases new collections each season that further inform the story of its evolution.

While Missoni’s collections modernize with every launch, each stays actual to the brand’s aesthetic with colorful prints, zigzag motifs, and exquisite substances. Since 1997, Rosita has dedicated her full interest to the home line, as it’s one among her passions (her daughter Angela now oversees the fashion line). “The home is alive. It’s constantly evolving and in no way finished,” she stated.

Home’s 2020 collection is stimulated by artwork and nature, providing number one and complementary hues, kaleidoscope stripes, patchwork designs, and geometric styles. The new series has several sub-collections, along with Daydream, Magic Garden, Terre, Dolomiti, Shaded Stripes, and Modern Iconic, every beautiful than the remaining.