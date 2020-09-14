Mission Impossible 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

The long-running Mission: Impossible franchise looked more potent than ever after 2018’s Fallout, which did huge business across the globe and won critical acclaim to boot up.

But, these past few months have been testing for Tom Cruise and co, since the crew have had to compete with shooting two movies back-to-back throughout a pandemic, in addition to some strange rumours hitting the press.

Eyebrows were raised after reports broke the production was likely to blow off a 111-year-old Polish bridge, but director Christopher McQuarrie has since denied that the Mission: Impossible 7 rumours.

Restarting movie production throughout the coronavirus pandemic is not a simple feat, as Jurassic World: Dominion and The Batman have discovered the hard way. Still, the group behind Mission: Impossible are not doing anything by halves.

McQuarrie recently shared a photo in the location high up in a mountainous area, where a ramp has been constructed apparently in preparation for one more ambitious stunt.

Formerly, Cruise has strapped himself to the outside of a plane and scaled Dubai’s Burj Khalifa for sequences in this show, so it’s anybody’s guess what he plans to do next.

Your assignment, if you choose to accept it, is to come across the latest cast, trailer and production news on Mission: Impossible 7 under. This article probably will not self-destruct the following studying, but just be careful, ok?

Mission Impossible 7 release date: when is it out?

Paramount has verified that Mission: Impossible 7 will be outside in summertime 2021, shortly followed by Mission: Impossible 8 in summertime 2022.

When in summer, you ask? Well, likely late July as that’s a release slot which has worked so well for Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Who is in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, together with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first sizeable new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, that is going to be the female lead to both films.

McQuarrie has additionally revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise as a new femme fatale, whilst X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has joined the group in a new role rumoured for a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Jeremy Renner, have yet to be confirmed but are also likely candidates. Rumours will also be trapping that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will even return somehow, even though (spoiler alert!) Expiring in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham can also be set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

McQuarrie also posted an image of Henry Czerny, best known for playing Impossible Mission Force director Eugene Kittridge in the first-ever film. Hunt’s former supervisor spent a lot of his first hopeless mission believing Hunt was a mole, until it had been demonstrated to be Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Czerny is expected to reprise the role for the two Mission 8 and 7.

Mission Impossible 7 plot: what’s it about?

We know that the longer Tom runs, the greater the film does, so we imagine Hunt will find a jog on.

The remainder of the cast were surprised how quickly Cruise came back from THAT injury while filming the most prosperous instalment yet: “I don’t know how he treated so fast,” Ferguson told Digital Spy.

Rebecca Ferguson has triumphed towards the future of her arc: “Can she go poor, will she go rogue or is she a supporter today, is she part of the team?”

All we really know so much though is the fact that Storm has a few “world-topping shit” planned and McQuarrie is not yet ruling out going to space.

“That would be completely up to SpaceX or NASA. They’d have to be involved with that, I would imagine. Or Paramount Pictures. I really don’t know how much they want to spend,” he clarified in November 2018.

The two-movie announcement and their immediate release dates indeed suggest they are linked somehow and, potentially, mark the final assignments for Ethan Hunt and co.