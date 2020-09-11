Mission Impossible 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Catch The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Mission: Impossible 7 became an instantaneous must-see when it was announced in January 2019 that director Christopher McQuarrie would be returning to get a targeted 2021 release, simultaneously combined by Mission: Impossible 8, that is set for 2022, further afield the seemingly ageless action-imbued spy exploits of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

Indeed, McQuarrie (who works off his own screenplays) established very the creative rapport with Cruise for the venerable spy movie franchise; a connection that started outside of it with 2012 actioner Jack Reacher and continued with 2015’s Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, together with the last two franchise entries managing to withstand the law of decreasing returns with worldwide box office grosses of $682.7 million and $791.1 million respectively. Further, many, including ourselves, think about Mission: Impossible — Fallout to be among the most incredible action movies ever made.

Hence it’s no surprise that McQuarrie is the sole manager that franchise star Tom Cruise has ever tapped to return to the series, which he will ultimately accomplish at least three times over.

Mission: Impossible 7 Release Date

Mission: Impossible 7 is scheduled to provide its own self-destructing message to theaters on July 23, 2021, followed closely by Mission: Impossible 8, that is set to create its own harrowing descent on August 5, 2022.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as daredevil IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both movies, with Rebecca Ferguson also returning as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust for at least Mission: Impossible 7.

The first significant new improvement was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, which will be the female lead in the two movies.

McQuarrie has additionally revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff will join the franchise since a new femme fatale. In contrast, X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult has joined the team in a new role rumored for a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Jeremy Renner have yet to be verified and likely candidates. Rumors are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin will even return , even though (spoiler alert!) Dying in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Shea Wigham can also be set to star in an unconfirmed role, as confirmed by McQuarrie on Instagram.

McQuarrie also posted an image of Henry Czerny, famous for playing Impossible Mission Force director Eugene Kittridge in the first-ever movie. Hunt’s former supervisor spent much of his very first impossible mission believing Hunt was a mole, until it had been proven to be Jim Phelps (Jon Voight). Czerny is expected to reprise the role for the two Mission 7 and 8.

Is there a trailer for Mission: Impossible 7?

The movie is still in pre-production, so hold your horses. Expect a trailer nearer to release in 2021.

But, we do have this compelling image from the set, which appears to tease another death-defying stunt to get Cruise’s Ethan Hunt at the upcoming movie.