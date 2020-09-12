Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date Updates, Expected Cast And All You Need...
Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date Updates, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
The wait is finally over! After so many confusions about the release of Mirzapur Season 2. Fantastic news for the audiences has finally arrived. The production of the famous web series Mirzapur revealed it’s released date through a teaser.

Mirzapur 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on Oct 23, 2020.

Mirzapur Season 1: cast

In the last season, we found the way Munna killed Bablu and Sweety however Golu, Dimpy, and Guddu somehow managed to escape from the marriage and saved themselves. The climax of Mirzapur left us hanging around the cliff with such a stunning turn and tons of questions in your mind. But not to worry as with more twists and turns and to answer our queries Mirzapur 2 is finally here.

Mirzapur Season 2: What We Can Expect?

From the trailer of this show released on Aug 24, 2020, we could tell Mirzapur Season 2 will be a blast. Guddu Pandit is all set to take his revenge from Munna. Although the viewers were devastated with the passing of Bablu and Sweety at the climax of season 1, it will be thrilling to watch the beast style of Guddu pandit in season 2. Not only Guddu pandit but audiences will also be excited to see more of Akhandanand Tripathi, and the entry of new characters.

Will there be a Mirzapur Season 3?

Mirzapur is among the best creations of India in the genre of crime, thriller, and action and so the audiences don’t want the series to come to an end. So the next question arises, Will there be a season 3? Well, there are no accurate answers to this question, but based on multiple sources, Mirzapur is on its way to get season 3.

Vikash Kumar
