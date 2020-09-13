Mirzapur Season 2 : Release Date, Returning Cast, Trailer And More Upcoming Updates

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur is undeniably a highly expected Indian web series. Lately, Amazon Prime Video declared that Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on October 23, 2020. The production of the web series revealed its launch date via a teaser, that signals that Mirzapur two will be bigger and better.

It’ll see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar will join the cast in season 2.

Now, as per reports on websites, Amazon agents have shown their approval on the joys and making of Mirzapur Season 3. Mirzapur production have come together and started on the pre-production process. The exact next step hasn’t yet been outlined, but both Amazon and Excel are on precisely the exact same page regarding the third season of Mirzapur.

Amazon had asked the creation to begin penning down the episodes of the next season shortly after the shoot of season 2 in 2019. On the flip side, the writers are giving new twists to the script.



Based on reports, new Mirzapur characters are being composed, and actors are being auditioned for the same.

On the statement of Mirzapur Season 3, lovers suggested that from the Mirzapur characters Pankaj Tripathi is the basis of the story and should be a part of Mirzapur Season 3.