Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Other Things !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Netflix’s marketing team does not leave any rock unturned to get traffic on their platform. Recently the YouTube channel of India has uploaded a movie titled “Mirzapur S2 About Netflix???” It has certainly made us wonder if season 2 of Mirzapur got leaked onto the platform before its scheduled release on Amazon Prime?

Is your much-awaited Mirzapur season 2 publishing on Netflix? Has Amazon Prime sold the series to Netflix? To get your answers, read on.

In a recent video uploaded on Netflix India’s Youtube station, we watch hot YouTubers Abhyudaya and Gautami from Slay Point discussing memes made on Netflix’s shows. But why is the video titled Mirzapur Season 2 On Netflix??? It’s just after the fifth moment; we are told that the video title is only a clickbait. Yes, you’ve read it correctly. You’re able to watch the hilarious video here.

This isn’t the first time when Netflix attempted to get traffic on its platform working with the popularity of Mirzapur season 2. Some days before, Netflix India uploaded a post on their Instagram page in which Bablu aka Vikrant Massey is viewed asking Golu aka Shweta Tripathi, “Kab Aa Raha Hai?” To which, Golu answers, “Seriously Bablu? Sabko Pata Hai Ki 23rd.” And Bablu is observed talking about Netflix’s movie Cargo by stating, Will Nahi Yaar, Humari Film Kab Aa Rahi Hai.” Take a peek at the article by yourself.

Well, we have to accept that Netflix’s quirky humor is not just managing to get traffic in their platform based on Mirzapur 2 popularity but is also getting successful in making us laugh out loud. What are your perspectives on the same? Inform us through your comments.

Rekha yadav

