Mirzapur Season 2: Premiere Date, New face, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Mirzapur season 2 is set to premiere on October 23, as Amazon Prime Video declared the date using a teaser trailer to its social media channels on Monday. The first season of this crime thriller was well received by fans and critics alike, leading to a cult following around the series.

The next season of ‘Mirzapur’ is expected to shoot off right from where the first season ended. The teaser shared with Prime Video shows glimpses from season 1, where a number of the series’s leading personalities were killed off. We hear the voice of Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) from the background, as he vows revenge on the murderers of his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar).

The show also adds to a new faces along with the original cast like Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu who will be stepping back into the functions of the villainous Akhanda Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi, respectively.

The new season will also see the return of stars like Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Rajesh Tailang.

New faces in the cast include Priyanshu Painyuli, Vijay Varma and Isha Talwar.

Created by Puneet Krishna, the next season is directed at Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai, combined with Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar as executive producers.

Vikash Kumar
