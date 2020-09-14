Mirzapur Season 2: Check Out The Returning Cast, Story And Release Date Conformed

- Advertisement -

Mirzapur 2 will Start streaming on Amazon Prime Video From October 23, 2020. Yes, the wait is now over! Fans have been asking for quite a very long time when will Mirzapur season 2 will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video and now we now have a date. From the movie, we visit a floor filled with bullets with glimpses from the climax of season 1 in which Guddu Pandit’s brother (played with Vikrant Massey) expires with his fiancé.

From the movie, Ali Fazal as Guddu voiceover’s the movie and says, “There are two kinds of people — Zinda, Murda Aur Ghayal. Humse sab cheen liye aur hume zinda chodh diye. Gun Chahiye. (Alive, Almost Dead And Injured. They Took everything away from me and left me alive. I need a gun.”

The much-awaited series will comprise Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur is a crime thriller that revolves around drugs, firearms, crime and lawlessness. It depicts the government, rule of the mafia, competition, and offense that prevails in the Purvachal area of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, Ali Fazal talked about the series and told PTI, “We had dubbed several episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up from where we left off. It was great to be back since this was a remarkably long break. We shot for the show back, so it took us some time to get back in the groove. Each celebrity usually comes separately, but the one time we met was once our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene, therefore it allows one artiste at one time. We walked right into a pre-sanitized studio. The instructions are provided from the other side. Dubbing is a system which was already an isolated job.”

“Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We could feel the eyes , and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such amazing content has come out at the past one year I will be quite proud of being a part of Amazon’s heritage”, he added.