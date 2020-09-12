Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Read Here All Latest Updates

- Advertisement -

Memories Of The Alhambra Season two: Memories Of The Alhambra is a South Korean series that debuted on cable network tvN from December 1, 2018, to January 20, 2019. The action thriller series can also be available to flow on Netflix. The show became one of the highest-rated Korean play and has been highly commended too.

So here is what we know up to now about Season 2, for example, release date, cast, plot, and the most recent updates.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2 Release Date

- Advertisement -

‘Memories of the Alhambra’ season 1 premiered on December 1, 2018, and went on until January 20, 2019, spanning 16 one-hour-long episodes, releasing two new episodes weekly. And as we already mentioned, now you can binge the entire season on Netflix. Blending multiple genres, this show was able to catch the hearts of audiences in Korea and abroad. So, when the finale ended on quite a heart-breaking note, fans thought that the story has a lot more to offer. The conclusion left audiences guessing the futures of the protagonists. The premise also didn’t explore Jin-woo and Se-Joo’s histories and nor did it explain why did they eventually become tech geeks.

As far as the next season goes, we do not have an official statement yet. Even though thinking about the prevalence of the show, we’d be amazed if it will not get another season. Our very best guess is that if the show does get revived,’Memories of the Alhambra’ season 2 can release sometime in December 2019 or early 2020. We will update this section after we hear more.

Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 — Cast Details

The principal cast of this show will most probably return for one more season. So we will see the next cast members —

Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin-Woo

Park Shin-Hye as Jung Hee-joo

Park Chan-Yeol as Jung See-Joo

Lee Char-Yoon as Young Jung Hee-joo

Kim Yong-rim as Oh Young-shim

Kim Jun-elui as Young Jung Se-Joo

Lee Hack-Joo as Kim Sang-bum

Lee Re as Jung Min-Joo

Memories of the Alhambra Plot: What’s it about?

‘Memories of the Alhambra’ chronicles the unique, suspense-packed romance of Yoo Jin Woo and Jung Hee Joo. Jin Woo, a powerful, spirited, and determined 39-year-old person, is the CEO of an investment company that specializes in optical devices. With an engineering degree and an adventurous, competitive spirit, he’s got an innate interest in producing video games. However, after his very best friend betrays him he receives a strange call from a youthful, evasive programmer about an augmented reality game that promises to suck players into its “immersive universe”. Since the telephone comes from Barcelona, Jin-Woo travels to Spain to make an offer for your match. But its production has vanished and he finds himself remaining in a classic Spanish hostel, possessed by the 27-year-old Jung Hee Joo. Hee Joo, on the other hand, is a former classical guitarist. She came to Spain to pursue her education, following her parents’ death and does lots of odd jobs to sustain herself.

Following both meets, the actual story begins with its various twists and turns. Woo starts playing the game himself via a contact lens and travels into a digital world, with personalities and surroundings constructed to match those of their own reality. He struggles with a powerful warrior, dies multiple occasions, and gets revived on all the occasions. With each new lifestyle, he sharpens his sword-fighting abilities, finally defeats the villain, and proceeds to the next degree. Thus, he and Joo start their own sweet romance. In between the serious elements, also, there are comic minutes, with Yoo carrying his antics when there’s nothing in particular in the actual world. There is also the antagonist who desires his own claim within the match.

‘Memories of the Alhambra’, which derives its name from the Alhambra fortress-palace in the Spanish city of Granada, does raise several thought-provoking questions. Although the game is composed of a Medieval-age fable, it forces us to believe — what if the world we live in is, in reality, a giant video game? And what if all our actions are controlled with a God-like figure with a joystick? Again, what is the difference between reality and memories? These are some of the questions that have been credibly addressed by the show.