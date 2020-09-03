memories of the alhambra season 2: release date, cast, plot and all other updates

- Advertisement -

Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2: Memories Of The Alhambra is a South Korean series that debuted on cable community tvN from December 1, 2018, to January 20, 2019. The action thriller show is also available to stream on Netflix. The show became one of the highest-rated Korean drama and has been highly praised as well.

So here’s what we know up to now about Season 2, for example, release date, plot, cast, and the latest upgrades.

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2: Renewal Status & Release Date

- Advertisement -

The second season of the Korean drama has not been renewed yet. As it has been over a season since the first time air, and so the lovers are worried about the future of this show.

But considering the popularity of the series and how well season 1 did, we could very well expect season 2 shortly.

So without any updates concerning the show’s renewal, it is quite tricky to say anything about the release date. However, merely to make things clear, we could expect it to come back in late 2021 or early 2022.

Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 — Cast Details

The main cast of the series will probably be back for one more season. So we will see the following cast members.

Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin-Woo

Park Shin-Hye as Jung Hee-Joo

Park Chan-Yeol as Jung See-Joo

Lee Char-Yoon as Young Jung Hee-Joo

Kim Yong-rim as Oh Young-shim

Kim Jun-value as Young Jung Se-Joo

Lee Hack-Joo as Kim Sang-bum

Lee Re as Jung Min-Joo

Memories of the Alhambra Season 2: Expected Plot

Season 1 of the Korean drama finished on a shocking notice, where we must witness Jin Woo’s death. This episode deeply saddened the lovers. But many of them are imagining that he isn’t really dead as we never have to see his entire body.

Well, the answer to this question will probably be given in season 2. However, more information on the anticipated plot is not known. We have to wait around for the series to receive renewed first, to obtain any details about the same.