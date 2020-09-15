Manoj Bajpayee Dubbing For The Family Man Season 2

- Advertisement -

Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he is famous for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the Amazon first series, took to Twitter to share the upgrade and posted a photo of himself by the recording. “Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2 …. !! @rajndk @Suparn @PrimeVideo @sharibhashmi @priyamani6 @SharadK7 and @Samanthaprabhu2,” Bajpayee wrote.

Filming of the second season of “The Family Man” was wrapped up in March this year.

- Advertisement -

The show, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

The Family Man started streaming on September 20, 2019, and started to international acclaim and fantastic reviews.

Besides Bajpayee, the very first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

The season 2 marks the digital debut of south-east star Samantha Akkineni.