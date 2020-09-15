Home TV Series Amazon Prime Manoj Bajpayee Dubbing For The Family Man Season 2
Manoj Bajpayee Dubbing For The Family Man Season 2

By- Anish Yadav
Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Saturday said he is famous for the much-awaited second season of his critically-acclaimed web series The Family Man. The 51-year-old actor, who plays the lead role of intelligence officer Srikant in the Amazon first series, took to Twitter to share the upgrade and posted a photo of himself by the recording.“Dubbing for THE FAMILY MAN 2 …. !! @rajndk @Suparn @PrimeVideo @sharibhashmi @priyamani6 @SharadK7 and @Samanthaprabhu2,” Bajpayee wrote.

Filming of the second season of “The Family Man” was wrapped up in March this year.

The show, helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, follows a middle-class man secretly working for the National Investigation Agency.

The Family Man started streaming on September 20, 2019, and started to international acclaim and fantastic reviews.

Also Read:   The Family Man Season 2: Confirmed Release Date, Cast, And Other Exciting Information
Also Read:   Samantha Akkineni Says The Family Man Season 2 is she completes dubbing for it

Besides Bajpayee, the very first season also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Pawan Chopra, Kishore Kumar and Gul Panag.

The season 2 marks the digital debut of south-east star Samantha Akkineni.

Anish Yadav

Also Read:   Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Plot Much More About This Series You Need To Know!!
