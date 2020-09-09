Manifest Season 3 release date, fan theories, cast, plot explained

- Advertisement -

Manifest Season 3 has been confirmed and set to be premiered in 2021. Recently, the official Twitter account of Manifest released the explanation video featuring Rake as he debunked fan theories.

Happy 828 Day, Manifesters! Here's: 8️⃣ things to look forward to in Season 3

2️⃣ fan theories debunked

8️⃣ things you may have noticed in Season 2 pic.twitter.com/kaSmwxTsEP — Manifest (@NBCManifest) August 28, 2020

- Advertisement -

This video was captioned,

Happy 828 Day, Manifesters! Here’s:

8️⃣ things to look forward to in Season 3

2️⃣ fan theories debunked

8️⃣ things you may have noticed in Season 2

In keeping with the “828 Day” theme, Rake follows the 8 teasers with the debunking of 2 fan theories

Manifest Season 3 plot so far and what to expect next

The previous season did a shocking revelation about the part of the plane for Flight 828 that had been lying at the bottom of the ocean the entire time.

Josh Dallas commented on how the previous season finale provided hints for Season 3.

“It’s going to tie up a certain idea about these callings and how we use them; and I think it’s also going to ask more questions,” he said. “Which is what we want! If we had all the answers and they had happy days every day, why would we watch?”

“How these three individuals experience their return and what they choose to do with it is going to have mythological implications that are probably more significant than anything else that has happened since the pilot,” said creator Jeff Rake.

“It’s going to change the playing field for the rest of the series going forward. I can’t overstate the importance of these three individuals.”

After initially looking like he had met his Death Date, Zeke Landon (Matt Long) was resurrected at the end of season two, which means anything is possible in the world of Manifest.

Manifest Season 3 cast details and latest updates

The main cast of the show includes Melissa Roxburgh as Michaela Stone, Josh Dallas as Ben Stone, Athena Karkanis as Grace Stone, J. R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez, Luna Blaise as Olive Stone, Jack Messina as Cal Stone, Ben and Grace’s son, Parveen Kaur as Saanvi Bahl.

Fans know it really anyone can return from the after getting killed off. Though it’s not very likely to happen still the Major (Elizabeth Marvel), who was killed by Saanvi Bahl (Parveen Kaur), can return back from dead in the next season. Apart from this most of the main cast is expected to return in season 3.

The rake also teased that a new character can join the cast for season 3. He hinted that this never-before-seen passenger is going to be an “integral to our series-long story.” Rake said (via TVLine), “We’re going to meet [someone] who is going to become one of the more important characters in our series. I imagine us looking back in later seasons and trying to remember when that character entered because they’ll have become so integral to our storytelling.