Manifest Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Twist, Aligned In The Upcoming Season Know More Details?

- Advertisement -

While we’re wondering that the puzzle of Flight 828 disappearance and reappearance is going to solve in Manifest Season 3, soon, the creator Jeff Rake amazed us with his witty thoughts and spoilers. Two seasons have already passed, and we’re still scratching the surface of Montego Air flight 828’s mysterious disappearance. Well, all due to that shattered tailfin, which was found in the center of the sea in the last season. And this wasn’t enough that Zeke Landon beating his departure date made everybody curious. What if there’s nothing such as a death date in actual? Well, only the creator knows just how many turns and twist the next season have.

- Advertisement -

Manifest, made by Jeff Rake, is a supernatural drama on NBC. The series revolves around the crew and the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828. The flight took off from Jamaica but took over five years to land in New York. It confronted brief turbulence in its way. However, the entire crew and passengers have been presumed dead after the flight’s mysterious disappearance. But, suddenly, after five and a half years, it reappeared. However, the passengers fought to combine with the current world because their loved ones began behaving strangely.

SHOWRUNNER TEASED NEW MYSTERY FOR THE THIRD SEASON

The mystical flight 828 has ignored everyone’s mind already. And now to include more spiciness, the founder and showrunner Jeff Rake celebrated 828 Day with all the Manifesters. Wait, what 828 Day is? On August 28, Jeff decoded the date as 8/28 and merged it with flight 828, and that is how the 828 Day was established. Jeff and his creative team teased some significant spoilers for another time in their”Happy 828 Day” video. Well, keeping the theme in mind, Jeff toyed eight teasers with 2 unmasking fan notions.

SAVI AND BEN DIG DEEP ON THE FLIGHT 828 TAIL FIN

A fishing vessel dredged a tailfin from the finale, supposed to be of Montego Airlines’ Flight 828. At the beginning of the show, the airplane exploded on the runway. However, it is still a mystery whether the fin belongs to this plane or anything else. After Zeke survives his death date, Ben believed that after the Callings is the sole key to remain in their world. However, Ben would dive deep into the puzzle to know more.

A VANISHED CHARACTER WOULD MYSTERIOUSLY REAPPEAR

The fishing boat called Tesoro di San Antonio found the missing tailfin at the center of the sea. But if we focus on the boat name, it might get better as San Antonio isn’t anyone else but the patron saint of lost things, Saint Anthony. That means Saint Anthony would reappear in the next season.

J ARED WILL HAVE A COMPLEX NEW RELATIONSHIP

In the last season, many couples’ narrative arc shifted. And amongst them, Jared Vasquez’s (JR Ramirez) new love interest had left everyone wondering just how far these two could go to stay together. Well, it is going to be complicated as Tamara’s star, Leah Gibson, teased”more than a fling” relationship.

A NEW PASSENGER WOULD INTRODUCE AS THE SERIES MAIN

Lately, the creator has teased that many new faces will appear in another season. But he hasn’t triumphed who they’ll be and what will be their schedule from the passengers’ lives. Whatever be their motive, but things don’t appear in the passengers’ favor. However, this new member has already entered the series, which many haven’t noticed yet, stated Jeff.

MANIFEST SEASON 3: THREE MONTHS TIME GAP

In his”Happy 828 Day” movie, Jeff mentioned that the forthcoming season would delve into another world never researched yet. On the other hand, the series wouldn’t pick up from where it’s left. Despite the finale’s unsolved puzzle, the series would begin investigating the passengers’ world three weeks after the next year’s finale.

GRACE’S FAMILY MEMBER WOULD REVEAL

Finally, the next season, we would find out more about Grace’s household. But he made his appearance before for a brief period. But this time, his look would last more, and he’d also play a prominent role in the series.

MICHAELA AND ZEKE RELOCATES TO A NEW PLACE

Michaela thought Zeke would die shortly in the second season after hearing his Calling. But, fortunately, Zeke survived his death date by following what has advised him to do. Now the newlywed Michaela and Zeke are ready to begin their life. However, it would affect Michaela’s previous relationship in Manifest Season 3.

NOT ALL PASSENGERS WOULD FOLLOW CALLINGS FOR GOOD

After Zeke beating his passing, Ben believed that after the Callings is the only real way to bluff their death date. So, he took that seriously and attempted to spread this message to all the passengers. However, it seems not everyone would not follow him. Many would oppose or utilize those Callings for a mean aspect.