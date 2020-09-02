Manifest Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Most Of Them Will Be Part Of The Upcoming Season

- Advertisement -

NBC’s supernatural show manifest‘ was a huge hit. It’s like ‘Lost’ and ‘The Society’ placed together. The plane puzzle came and conquered the hearts of millions. With a series of mysterious episodes, the series has gained a loyal viewership. And now, it’s ready to land once again. Season 1 of Manifest left the audience with a cliffhanger.

Manifest Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of this American drama series introduced way back in 2018. Manifest Season 1 initially had only 13 episodes. Later on, three specials have been released on the NBC platform. Subsequently, the Manifest franchise was revived for a brand new season in April 2019. The next season of Manifest premiered in January 2020.

Moreover, NBC has given the green light to get Manifest Season 3 well in June 2020. But with the continuing pandemic, the production has not even begun. So, it is really hard to forecast the release date for Manifest Season 3.

Manifest Season 2 Cast

The star-studded cast has been praised for their work. Their acting skills made all the characters believable. So they will appear in the new season:

Melissa Roxburgh will play the role of Michaela Stone,

Josh Dallas will play the role of Ben Stone,

J. R. Ramirez will play the role of Jared Vasquez,

Jack Messina will play the role of Cal Stone,

Parveen Kaur will play the role of Saanvi Bahl,

and Matt Long will play the role of Zeke Landon.

There’s a long list of recurring members of the cast. Most of them will be part of the upcoming season.

Manifest Season 2 Plot

The series revolves around the passengers of a commercial aeroplane Montigo Air flight 828. It had been flying out of Jamaica to New York. Nonetheless, it experiences short air turbulence. So, they had been assumed to be dead. But afterwards, they reappeared following five years have gone by. The passengers attempt to reintegrate themselves into society. However, they confront some problems even with their nearest and dearest. Soon they realize, they’ve been gifted some powers.

In the finale of last season, we discovered Saanvi with a psychologist, The Major. Then Jared came with a pistol, and Micheala tried to prevent him. Only moments after, we heard a gunshot. But the question of who shot who stays unanswered.

The showrunner Jeff Rake said that the passing date’ will have major importance in next season. Hence, there’ll result in a string of questions. The possible question is what we would do if we understood we had five years to live. It would also affect our relationship choices. This whole collection of psychological and strong questions is going to be the sentimental arc of the story.

We arrived with another little key. Jake speculated that TJ will have a significant part in Olive’s life. They initially met five and a half years back. But now they are age-appropriate, things will turn around.

