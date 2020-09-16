- Advertisement -

MAC Cosmetics Former Chief Chemist Launches Pure Culture Beauty, A 23andMe-Inspired Skincare Line

The skincare marketplace is already clogged to the pores with prestige labels and indie brands alike. And as clear-complexioned celebrities starting from Jennifer Lopez to Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Millie Bobby Brown, and greater bottle up their traces of lotions, serums, and toners, the industry is bound to get simplest extra competitive through 2020. According to the NPD Group, in 2019, skincare was the second-fastest-growing section under the $a hundred and forty billion U.S. Beauty industry MAC Cosmetics.

But this isn’t deterring Victor Casale from beginning his project. The former leader chemist of MAC Cosmetics is launching Pure Culture Beauty these days. The scientist and serial entrepreneur hope his skincare credentials in addition to the more and more discerning patron focuses much less on the big name-strength and extra at the innovation in the back of an emblem.

“Pure Culture Beauty is about know-how the genuine medical make-up of your pores and skin,” says Casale. “So eventually, there may be regimens which might be so precise, they’ll handiest paintings on you.” His cofounder is Joy Chen, former CEO of Yes To (which she grew into an award-winning, pinnacle-seller in Target’s beauty aisles) and H2O+ Beauty, a top rate water-based skin care organization.

“I’m the technological know-how geek,” says Casale. “I get the formulas executed. And Joy is the commercial enterprise, the imaginative and prescient and purchaser experience. We’re the right pairing.”

While the duo has self-funded the release, Casale and Chen have raised north of $5 million from their networks for destiny deployment. They met via Victor’s longtime companion, Melinda Richter, global head of JLABS, the Innovation hub at Johnson & Johnson. Says Casale, “[Melinda] is telling me approximately the future of prescription drugs and wherein it is headed to custom drugs for unique genomic kinds… It’s referred to as targeted medicinal drug.”

But Casale says 23andme, a DNA genetic trying out kit enterprise, is his real muse for Pure Culture. “When I did the primary test kit and learned about the breakdown of my European roots, I commenced thinking about how the science may be applied to skin care,” he says.

At the center of Pure Culture is an at-home microbiome swab kit that assessments the dwelling microorganism of your skin, as well as a pH stability check to degree oil and sebum stages. The results determine the formulations for a customized cleaner, cream, and toner. Each customer may also fill out a web questionnaire approximately weight-reduction plan, surroundings, sleep cycles and different way of life picks that affect the pores and skin.