Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And We Know Everything

- Advertisement -

It’s early days on Lucifer season 6, with season 5 part 1 due on August 21st, 2020, and part 2 likely not due until at least early to mid-2021. With that said, we can pay for what we do understand about season 6, including who is going to be involved with the sixth and final season and see the long street to seasons 6 renewal.

In the episode, you haven’t already, look at our Lucifer season 5 trailer that we think is the biggest and best online with a complete timeline of what took place in development for that show and all the new visitor’s storylines we can expect.

- Advertisement -

Here are several things we have zero ideas about season 6 of Lucifer. First and foremost, we don’t understand the story just yet and can not even provide theories on what could happen with season 5 not yet finished. We don’t yet know about any of the episode names or who will be guest-starring in season 6.

Moreover, the incident count has not yet been officially shown by Netflix or WB.

When does Lucifer season 6 premiere?

Lucifer’s minds were a bit over halfway done with shooting season 5 if the world was struck with all the COVID-19 pandemic. Everybody involved went their separate ways, quarantined themselves, and waited for updates. To satiate the needs of a ravenous fanbase, Netflix decided to release the first half of Lucifer season 5 that had been shot. With record figures logging into the streaming platform to the series, it seems that was undoubtedly the right call.

If everything turns out correctly, shooting the second half of Lucifer season 5 should wrap in October. This would leave us with a possible December 2020 release for the rest of the episodes, even though we could also be looking at early 2021. After over a season waiting for new episodes after season 4 has been released, the news of a shorter deadline for the next fix is welcome. There’s been no official release date set for season 6, but we could find a bit of a feel for the production time required to get the show ready to air. We could be looking at a season 6 arrival at the fall of 2021 if things play out correctly.

Who’s involved with Lucifer season 6?

As we mentioned previously, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, who function as co-showrunners, are both on board.

Tom Ellis was ecstatic about his coming responding: “Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you in front of and behind the camera.”

Also attached for up 6 so far are:

Lauren German as Chloe

Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze

Rachael Harris as Linda Martin

Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez

Kevin Alejandro as Dan Espinoza

Scarlett Estevez as Trixie Espinoza

D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel

What Will Take Place In Lucifer Season 6?

Unfortunately, it’s tough to forecast what will occur in Lucifer season six.

This is since the fifth show has not yet aired.

The fifth series was initially planned to be the show’s final excursion, so what will be determined by how everything wraps up in the close of the series’s forthcoming 16 incident run.

The fifth show’s synopsis reads: “The series follows Ellis’ Lucifer, who is tired and miserable since the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he gets his cries, helping LAPD detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

“In the fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever. Secrets will be revealed, loved characters will perish, and we are going to get a response to the question finally,”will they, or won’t they?”