Lucifer Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
The saga of all Lucifer is near as epic as the biblical tales which inspire it. More than once, fans have feared that the end was nigh, but then on June 23, Netflix surprised us all by confirming that Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season.

The information came via an official Twitter post which was accompanied by the numbers”666″ and the following caption:

“The devil made us do it. #Lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. Like, FINAL final.”

So what’s in store for the Prince of Lies and his earthbound friends? Let’s dive in. After all, the devil’s in the details…

Lucifer season 6 release date: When will Lucifer season 6 atmosphere?

Before we can find out when season six will arrive, we are still waiting on the next half of season five. Star Tom Ellis kindly supplied fans with an update at the end of August when he popped by the Pilot TV podcast:

“The second eight episodes, I’m not sure when they’re going to fall because we’ve still got the finale. We were about halfway through it. So we go back, we begin with that, then we go straight into season six.

“So hopefully that will be prepared to go, I’d imagine, sort of Christmas time or early next season.”

Filming for the remainder of season five is currently due to restart in October 2020, just with the lasting effect of COVID-19, this date could yet be pushed back again. Either way, it is entirely possible that year six and the remaining season five episodes might be filmed back-to-back.

Whatever might happen, don’t expect Lucifer season six to arrive till mid to late 2021 at the absolute earliest.

What cast members are coming for Season 6?

There are a couple of things we know for sure about the City of Angels: Everybody knows an alternate route to get everywhere, your Uber driver gets headshots in his glove box, the taco truck in the alley that your friend recommended isn’t worthwhile, and L.A. would not have the identical allure without a sharp-dressed devil zipping down its streets with his convertible top down. The founders of Lucifer recognized that last fact and were convinced to secure Tom Ellis for a season 6 run, even though contract discussions left us biting our nails for a while there.

As long as we have Ellis, the show could probably last losing a limb, but each personality on Lucifer plays a vital part in the show’s energy, so let us discuss some other hanging faces. Additionally, signed on for more episodes is that our title character’s kryptonite in the form of Chloe Decker (Lauren German). Lesley-Ann Brandt will be arriving as Maze along with Rachael Harris in the role of Dr. Linda Martin. And what would the police force be with no entertaining members in the kind of Detective Douche… er… Detective Espinoza (Kevin Alejandro) and the one-woman forensics team that’s Ella Lopez (Aimee Garcia), respectively. Last but not least, D.B Woodside decided to leave us in suspense for so long as you can before confirming in a tweet at the start of July he would also return for now 6. Now, all that the gang all together, it is time to hash out the rest of their story.

What is the story with Lucifer season 6?

Given that each of the actors only came on board in July of 2020, it’s reasonable to say that the writers might not know where things are headed at this time. In fact, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich, were approached by Netflix to do a season 6 while they were finishing up the last draft for a series finale, leading to a choice to chop their ending (which quickly wrapped things up for every character) and dip into every component a bit longer for an entire season. However, all this doubt hasn’t stopped fans from making their own notions of forecasting where the show creators might take .

Among our favorite theories about where season 6 could start comes from a Lucifer subreddit, where a fan offered an idea that branches from the very first minutes in season 5 are very first episode. In the previous four seasons, the series has opened up with Lucifer having an encounter with Lee Garner (Jeremiah Birkett). SPOILER: In the first episode of season 5, Garner is stuck in a Hell loop. Lucifer presents him with a doorway into his childhood home to visit his family — a door he could not enter in the land of their living due to his guilty conscience. Redditors posit that the doorway with which Lucifer presents Garner is, in fact, the way from Hell. How beautifully poetic would this be? We’ve got a long way to go to learn, but here is hoping Garner finds redemption.

Throughout the next day of DC’s FanDome virtual convention, held September 12, Lucifer’s creative team showed an exciting clip from a forthcoming musical episode entitled”Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.” While that episode is technically set to air as part of year 5b, it will indicate that the showrunners are willing to take their show to some interesting new areas within the story home stretch on Netflix.

