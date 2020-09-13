Home TV Series Netflix Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Release Date And How Many Episodes Will Be...
Lucifer Season 6: Netflix Release Date And How Many Episodes Will Be There In Season 6?

By- Vikash Kumar
One of the most-watched and favorite American fantasy crime drama, Lucifer is soon creating sixth and final season on Netflix. Created by Best Kapinos, It’s Been adapted from the DC Comics character The Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Mike Dringenberg, and Sam Keith. It aired on 25th January 2016 on Fox.

Later after three seasons, it had been canceled by the Fox network. But due to immense viewership and fame, Netflix picked up the show after three seasons and revived for the fourth year.

The storyline follows the story of Lucifer, the devil himself, who dismisses his responsibilities back in Hell and settles back on earth. While becoming involved in one of those murder investigations, he experiences an intriguing young cop called Chole Decker and decides to turn into the LAPD consultant. As time goes by, both the characters entangle in various kinds of criminal cases and start falling for each other.

When Will Season 6 Release?

Since its release, Lucifer has kept a steady rating followed with an adequate viewership. Because of this, Netflix renewed the series for two seasons. And today, Netflix has restored the series its sixth and final season. However, there’s absolutely no information available concerning the launch date of Lucifer Season 6. Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix, and Part 1 has finished airing. Meanwhile, Season 5, Part 2 is yet to start production. Therefore, it is not possible to predict if Lucifer Season 6 will be outside.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Lucifer Season 6?

Contrary to the fifth season, Lucifer Season 6 won’t be split into components, and the fans are going to have the ability to witness the entire final season at a stretch. However, Lucifer Season 6 will only consist of 8 episodes.

What Will Be The Plot For Lucifer Season 6?

Season 5 Part 2 is yet to begin production. We watched Michael hell-bent on getting revenge on his brother, Lucifer. To exact his revenge on Lucifer, Michael devised a master plan and was minutes away from success. However, God appeared in the last moments of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1. This has put a significant hurdle in Michael’s strategy for revenge. But, Michael still holds the upper hand since he has managed to flip every one of Lucifer’s allies.

