Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Must Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Through his societal networks, celebrity Tom Ellis shared a teaser of a musical episode present in the second part of season 5 of Lucifer, from Netflix. Although the first part of the season is already made available on the streaming stage, the expectation is now to launch the new tide of episodes.

Ellis’ onslaught, an element of the DC fandom digital event, reveals the characters playing”Another One Bites the Dust” by the English band Queen. The scene begins with Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and the Los Angeles Police Department investigating the murder of a soccer referee.

- Advertisement -

While investigators examine the evidence, they usually would, in a typical incident, the cast gets excited and starts to dance to the songs. Lucifer watches in bewilderment before linking them; the scene finishes enjoyably.

It’s worth remembering that, on account of this coronavirus pandemic, filming related to the last episodes of season 5 hasn’t yet taken place. According to previously released news, the work ought to be resumed by the end of September, together with the 6th season’s creation, which should likewise be the last of this series in October.

Besides Tom Ellis, Lucifer’s cast also features Lauren German, DB Woodside, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Aimee Garcia.

Take the opportunity to take a look at the first part of season 5 of Lucifer on Netflix.