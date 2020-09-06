Home TV Series Netflix Love Death And Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More...
Love Death And Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

By- Ajeet Kumar
Popular American adult animated anthology show, Love, Death & Robots, will probably be coming back for a second season! Yes, fans, that is right! Released on Netflix, this series is produced by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jeniffer Miller. The series is a reboot of Miller and Fincher’s 1981 animated science fiction movie, Heavy Metal.
This animated compilation premiered in March 2019 and consisted of 18 episodes. Although the show opened to mixed reviews, it went on to win many accolades and fame for its animation, music, and production design. So, it had been but obvious to bring the second season for those viewers. Scroll down to learn more details about the show.

Love Death And Robots Season 2: Release Date, Cast

Release date: No official announcement has been made regarding the launch for Love Death And Robots Season 2. Till yet. But fans are waiting to know about its premiere date. If there’ll be any delay in the creation, we must wait to learn more about the brand new episodes. It’s been expected from our resources that Love, Death, and Robots Season 2 might release on Netflix sometime in 2021. But nothing is confirmed by Netflix.

Cast: Netflix declared in June 2019 that Jennifer Yuh Nelson(Kung Fu Panda 2) would be joining the cast for season two as a supervising director. But another cast has not been announced by Netflix till yet. Love, Death, and Robots is the brainchild, and passion job of forms for founder Tim Miller points to his further involvement, but as of right now, we do not know explicitly.

More Details For Love, Death And Robots Season 2

As Love, Death And Robots are an anthology series, so the next season will feature new stories and different genres. Love, Death, And Robots consist of animated little stories of various literary, dream, horror, etc. We’ll soon return with more updates concerning the second season.

