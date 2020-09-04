Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, What Are Updates Coming For The Show

- Advertisement -

Love Alarm is a South Korean origin teen intimate show. The show is based on a webtoon named” Love Alarm” made by Chon Kye-young. The show is manufactured by Jiyoung park. The first period of the series premiered in August 2019 on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 RELEASE DATE!

- Advertisement -

The Korean drama Love alarm period 2 was expected to be published in August 2020, But just before the launch of year two, the printed date obtained postponed.

But now season 2 is scheduled to launch in 2021because that this Netflix series is going through a few post-production troubles. As a consequence of the Coronavirus pandemic’s continuing scenario, the post-production of Love alert season two is taking some extra time. So, guys, it seems like you all have to wait for a bit more.

Love Alarm Season 2 CAST!

The anticipated cast who can appear in the next season of Love Alarm:

Kim So-Hyun plays the role of Kim Jo-Jo

Song Kang plays the role of Hwang Sun-oh

Jung Ga-ram plays the role of Lee Hee-young

Shin Seung-ho plays the role of Il-Sik

Min-si plays the role of Park Gul-mi

Z.Hera plays the role of Kim Jang-go

Lee Jae-Seung plays the role of Cheong Duk Gu

Love Alarm Season 2 PLOT!

The plot of this Love alarm revolves around the unkind technology –and program that discovers the love interest of somebody. Netflix Love Alarm is a story of Kim Jo-Jo, and 2 best friends Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young. Enjoy alarm is a gorgeous romantic show. Along with the series will keep its wonderfulness also in year 2.

Within the next season of Love Alarm, we’ll see that Kim Jo Jo might have to confront a new problem since both Hwang Sun-oh and Lee Hee-young have feelings for her. Next season, she will need to comprehend what she needs finally, and she finally has to choose whom she loves.