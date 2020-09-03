Home Entertainment Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Netflix Update And...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Netflix Update And Everything You Need To know More Details!

By- Alok Chand
Love Alarm is a South Korean source teen intimate series. The show is based on a webtoon called” Love Alarm” produced by Chon Kye-young. The series is developed by Jiyoung park. The first period of this series premiered in August 2019 on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2

Love Alarm Season 2 Release Date

The next season was scheduled to be published this August but due to the manufacturing function being on hold because of the outbreak. Hence, it’s incredibly likely that the second season will be released any time soon, and we might have to wait around for 2021.

The Expected Cast Of Love Alarm Season 2 Is As Follows:

Song Sun-mi
Shim Yi-young
Song Geon-hee
Park Sung-Yun
Yeom Ji-young
Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh
Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo
Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young
Z. Hera as Kim
Shin Seung-ho as II-sik
Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Love Alarm Season 2 Plot

The first season ended with Jojo running into Sun-oh and Hye-Yeong, who have feelings for her. The season will even investigate Hye-Yeong and York-Jim’s relationship with the prior having feelings for Jojo.

Also, it was seen how Brian Chon premiered as a programmer of this plan, and if he’s the developer, how could Cheong Duk Gu give Jojo a protector for her appreciate alarm.

There are various theories that Duk Gu, who had disappeared with no trace in the very first season, could be Brian Chon, providing himself a new identity.

At the same time, some debate that he’s a member of this Anti-Love Alarm movement. Also, we need to find out if Jojo can meet the app developer and receive her defense removed.

Amidst this chaos, a new attribute on the program has been rolled out. Will this new feature give any assistance to the couples or create more issues remains to be seen.

