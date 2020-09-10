Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Are All The Details You Need To Know!!

- Advertisement -

Following the commercial success of the season 1 Love alarm, the production eventually announced the making of the next sequel. The next season was planned to broadcast on 22 August 2020, but on account of the current situation of this outbreak, the creation put on hold and will possibly release the next part in next year or two forthcoming years.

After the cast posted their video on the making of season two Love Alarm and thanksgivings to the fans for the achievement, it’s officially confirmed that there’ll be season two and anticipated to fall in 2021.

The makers scheduled to end the story with a different sequence of love alert, as the first season left with a cliffhanger into the audience.

Is it the same or different? When is it going release? Can it be the same cast, or has anyone added besides the main prospects to season 2?

On 5 January 2017, the production planned to launch season 1 Love Alarm at 2018 but pushed to 2019 for some reason.

Love alarm is a South Korean drama television series based on a teenage love story among three youths. The series initially broadcasted on Netflix and tvN on 22 August 2019.

Love Alarm Season 2; Interesting Plot Lines

We all know the storylines of last time, and it was very awesome to watch the collection.

Within this series, there was among the main characters named Kim jo, and she had been a cute girl. She had a full pain story behind her loved ones, and the story continues interestingly. I am sure another season will give the conclusion. Let’s wait and see the brand new storylines for this sequence.

The expected cast of Love Alarm Season 2 is as follows:

Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh

Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-Jo

Jung Ga-ram as lee Hye-young

Z. Hera as Kim

Shin Seung-ho as II-sik

Go Min-si as Park Gul-mi

Song Sun-mi

Shim Yi-young

Song Geon-hee

Park Sung-Yun

Yeom Ji-young