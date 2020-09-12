Home TV Series Netflix Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Check The All Latest Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Sad news for K-Pop lovers! The Netflix original Korean play”Love Alarm” has delayed the release of its next season. This series is just another addition to the Netflix Originals K-dramas. Love Alarm season 1 left the place in people’s heart almost instantly. Additionally, the cast, the story and the demonstration completely wooed people’s heart. Because of this, people have been going crazy waiting for season two. Everyone is applauding the beauty of Love Alarm all on social media.

About Love Alarm

Love Alarm is a Netflix original South Korean romantic play. It is based on the Daum webtoon of the same name, created by Chon Kye-young. (Daum is a South Korean internet portal)

Love Alarm is a story about the way technological advancement allows people to discover Love. It is made happen through an app that informs individuals if somebody, within a 10-meter radius, has romantic feelings for them. The dating app is created by an unknown developer which goes viral in South Korea. Jojo, the protagonist, gets overly distracted from her regular life with this program. Later, she finds herself in a love triangle between Lee Hye-Yeong along with his very best friend Hwang Sun-oh.

When Will Love Alarm Season 2 Release

The second run of the dama was set to launch on the streaming stage in August 2020, However, the arrival of the series got delayed because of Coronavirus.

It is now revealed that the new season will arrive in the next year since this Netflix series is undergoing some after production problems. The reason for the trouble is Coronavirus. Everything has been ceased, and the production houses were shut, but things are getting into norma. So we have to wait for a long for the new season.

Cast of Love Alarm Season 2

The characters of Love Alarm have another location in people’s hearts. Every single actor has a massive fan base of their own. The list of the renowned cast members would be as follows:

  • Kim So Hyun as Kim Jo-jo
  • Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh
  • Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong
  • Z.Hera as Kim Jung-go
  • Lee Jae-Seung as Cheong Duk Gu
  • Kim Si-Eun as Lee Yuk-jo
What’s The Plot Details

If you have watched the first run of this series, you ought to know about its storyline. The storyline of the drama series is all about innovation and program that locates that the love feelings. The cast celebrity Kim Jo-Jo, along with his friends Hwang Sun-gracious and Lee Hee-youthful. The narrative of this series is amazing to see, and fans are expecting the same for another run.

The following run of this Korean series will reveal Kim Jo should face a different issue since both Hwang Sun-gracious and Lee Hee-youthful have adored feelings. So it’s expected that in the next run, she needs to at long last know what she desires, and she’s to select the love of her life.

Ajeet Kumar

