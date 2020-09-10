Home TV Series Netflix Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible...
Love Alarm Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Possible Details Of The Show

Love Alarm is a romantic South Korean tv series. The most critical situation of the series is all about a certain technology which permits an individual to know whether someone nearer to them will be in love with them or not. It is premiered on Netflix.

The main casts of Love Alarm are Kim So-Hyun as Kim Jo-jo, Kim Ji-woo as young Kim Jo-jo, Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh, Kim Ji-woo as young Sun-oh, Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-Yeong and Jung Ji-hoon as young Hye-Yeong. There are some other supporting actors too.

Release Date

The show was renewed by Netflix, right after the launch of Love Alarm season, comprising eight episodes. It had been set to launch its second season on August 22, 2020. On the other hand, the show got delayed just before two days of its intended release date. It is currently scheduled to launch 2021, but the release date is not disclosed yet.

As per the sources, on account of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, Love Alarm Season two got postponed. The show experienced issues associated with post-production editing, as filming of Season two has been wrapped up in June 2020.

Love Alarm Season 2: Who Will Return For Your Second Season Of The Show?

The second season of Love Alarm will visit Kim So Hyun, Song Kang, and Jung Ga-ram reprise their roles.

The first season of Love Alarm is available on Netflix.

Love Alarm Season 2 The plot

The next season of this television series will get its start storyline just where the first season was abandoned. The most important theme was an unknown person who developed an app where people got informed if someone has evolved into acquiring some feelings within 10 feet with a certain individual.

Where our own lives have mostly become dependent on the digital stage, there love isn’t any other way out. Even the feelings of a person can also get a platform to be informed to another person.

And, for this reason, Jojo got involved in a love triangle involving Lee Hye-Yeong along with his very best friend, Hwang Sun-oh.

